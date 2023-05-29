Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Take Oath Of Office For Second Term

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken the oath of office for his second term as governor.

Naija News gathered that the oath of office, which indicates the statrt of the governor’s second term was administered by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

Hitherto, the deputy governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had taken his own Oath of Office as Deputy Governor for his second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election having polled 762,134 votes, while his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, polled 312,329 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.

In a similar development, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has also been sworn in for a second term in office.

Abiodun and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele were sworn in by the Chief Justice of Ogun state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Monday, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor won his second term bid after defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ladi Adebutu, in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, Adebutu, has filed a suit challenging the victory of Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election tribunal.