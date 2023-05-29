List Of Ministers That Bid Buhari Farewell To Daura After Handing Over To Tinubu

After handing over power to President Bola Tinubu on Monday, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, departed Abuja to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State.

Naija News reported earlier that Buhari immediately departed Eagles Square, the arena of the presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja, on Monday after he officially handed over government to his successor, Tinubu.

Buhari and his wife, Aisha, arrived a few minutes ago at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and were escorted by some of their former aides who bid them farewell to Daura.

Buhari’s former special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, and Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, were amongst other aides of the former President who bid him farewell today at the airport.

Ministers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport include the Minister of Labour; Chris Ngige, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, and FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.

See a clip from the airport below:

Meanwhile, the outgoing governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the current Governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, met with obstacles at the swearing-in ceremony of the new president at Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29.

This comes after the personalities tried to enter the place reserved for dignitaries with golden invitations, but the security operatives stopped them, saying that the invitation card they had was green and only persons with the gold card were allowed to enter.

According to the BBC Hausa, the former Kano governor and his wife, waited for more than 10 minutes before he took his fate and returned to the section reserved for people with green invitation card.

Charles Soludo after having a slight altercation with the security operatives, like Ganduje, went away to sit in the section with people who had the green invitation card.