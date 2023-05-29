Tinubu’s Inauguration: Moment Soludo, Ganduje Were Denied Access To VIP Section

The outgoing governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Gandujeand current of governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo met with obstacles at the swearing-in ceremony of the new president at Eagle Square in Abuja.

This comes after the personalities tried to enter the place reserved for dignitaries with golden invitation, but the security operatives stopped them, saying that the invitation card they had was green and only persons with the gold card were allowed to enter.

According to the BBC Hausa, the former Kano governor and his wife, waited for more than 10 minutes before he took his fate and returned to the section reserved for people with green invitation card.

Charles Soludo after having a slight altercation with the security operatives, like Ganduje, went away to sit in the section with people who had the green invitation card.

