FG Appoints Adepoju Acting Comptroller-General Of Immigration 

President Bola Tinubu-led government has announced the appointment of Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

The appointment was made by the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

In a letter dated May 26, 2023, signed by the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, it was stated that the appointment will take effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The letter conveyed the approval of the Chairman of the Board for Wura-Ola to assume the duties of the Office of the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as the most senior Deputy Comptroller General (DCG).

The letter further encouraged her to utilize her wealth of experience and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the Service.

The appointment of Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola follows the expiration of the extended tenure of former Comptroller-General Isah Jere on May 29, 2023.

As the new acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Wura-Ola will assume the responsibility of leading the Nigeria Immigration Service and guiding its operations.

The statement reads: “I write to convey the approval of the Chairman of the Board for you to cover duties of the Office of the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as the most senior Deputy Comptroller General (DCG).

“You are enjoined to bring to bear your wealth of experience on the job as well as Consolidate on the ongoing transformation of the Service.”