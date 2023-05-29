Buhari Arrives Daura, See How Residents Reacted – [Video]

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in his hometown Daura, in Katsina State, shortly after departing Abuja on Monday.

Naija News reported earlier that the former Nigerian leader left Eagles Square, the arena of the presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja, on Monday afternoon shortly after he officially handed over government to his successor, President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Buhari and his wife, Aisha, drove straight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport accompanied by some of their former aides who bid them farewell to Daura.

The former president had repeatedly mentioned before now that he was eager to return to Daura to continue his pastoral work.

Shortly after departing the airport on Monday, Buhari and his immediate family arrived in Daura and were received by a mammoth crowd.

In a video sighted by Naija News on Daily Trust, Daura residents received the former president with cheers chanting ‘Oyoyo Baba’ which literarily means welcome back.

See the video clip below: