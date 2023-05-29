Atiku Makes Fresh Appointments On Handover Day

The outgoing Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has made some appointments hours before the end of his eight-year tenure in office.

In a statement on Monday morning by his spokesman, Yahaya Sarki, the governor has approved the appointments of the Head of Service (HoS) and four Permanent Secretaries.

Sarki said Bagudu, who is set to hand over to Governor-elect Nasiru Idris, appointed Safiyanu Garba Bena as the substantive HoS, stressing that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The media aide also announced the four new permanent secretaries as Kudirat Shuaibu, Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Tata, and Suleiman Sani Augie

