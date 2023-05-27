‘Nigeria Has Been Taken Several Years Backward By Buhari Administration’ – Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has severely criticized the Buhari administration, labelling the last eight years as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

According to Ortom, during this period, Nigeria experienced a significant decline in prosperity, security, and competent governance.

Ortom recalls the flourishing Nigeria under former President, Goodluck Jonathan and contrasts it with the current state under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

He claimed that this government took the country several years backward making life miserable for all Nigerians.

Drawing a parallel between the two administrations, Ortom invites Nigerians to evaluate the changes in the prices of goods, services, and the exchange rate.

He contends that under Buhari’s administration, Nigeria has regressed by several years, marred by rampant corruption and mismanagement.

While accepting President Buhari’s recent apology to the nation, Ortom highlights that Nigerians continue to experience the impact of the government’s failures.

The governor also criticizes the president for his handling of the armed Fulani herdsmen crisis.

Despite the potential backlash, Ortom vows to continue speaking out against injustice, firmly believing it’s better to express the truth, regardless of consequences.

He pledges to stand with the people of Benue and voice out against any perceived unfairness.

The governor stated this during the commissioning o the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVGs) and other projects, including the Benue Television Complex and the remodelled Benue Government Complex.