Former Kenyan President Urges Tinubu To Embrace Unity As President

Former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta has called upon President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be a unifying force and fatherr figure for all Nigerians.

Kenyatta made this appeal during the presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja on Saturday, just before Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony.

Highlighting the conclusion of the elections, Kenyatta emphasized that it is now Tinubu’s responsibility to bring together every Nigerian, regardless of religion, tribe, political affiliation, or other associations.

In his keynote speech at the event, the former Kenyan leader stated, “The contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins.”

Kenyatta advised Tinubu to transcend the tactical politics of the election and embrace his role as the bearer of Nigeria’s vision.

He stressed the need for a complete transformation of the adversarial mindset typically embraced by politicians during the electoral process.

As the President, Tinubu must quickly learn to lead both those who support him and those who do not, with equal passion and commitment, as he now assumes the role of father to all Nigerians.

Tinubu will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023.