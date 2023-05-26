Tinubu Speaks After Touring Aso Rock With Buhari

Ahead of his inauguration on Monday, May 29, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has asked God to help him to be able to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known to reporters on Friday during a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu stated that God would help him carry the burden of leading Nigerians for the next four years, and keep him in good health as President.

He said: “Help me God, to carry the burden, to face the challenges, and keep me in good health, to be able to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of millions of our people.”

President Buhari and the president-elect walked into the Press Gallery of the State House after participating in the Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque.

The President and his successor, followed by a large entourage of Presidency officials and security personnel, were guided on the tour by the State Chief of Protocols, Lawal Kazaure.

At the Press Gallery, which is an adjoining space to the Council Chambers of the State House, the two leaders listened to their guide.

Recall that Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo also took the vice-president, Kashim Shettima on a familiarisation tour of the presidential villa on Thursday.

See photos of the tour below.