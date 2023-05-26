Poor Governance Responsible For Insecurity – Jega

Bad governance is behind the escalating security problems in Nigeria, according to a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega.

He shared this view during a lecture on Thursday held in honour of Umaru Bago Mohammed, Niger State’s incoming governor.

Mohammed would take over from Abubakar Bello’s administration on the 29th of May, 2023.

Professor Jega argued that the nation’s security challenges stem from poor handling of the country’s complex diversity and substandard governance.

He noted these issues are further exacerbated by increased mobilization around ethno-religious identities during political and electoral periods.

The former INEC boss expressed concern over the recent significant rise in deaths and abductions due to security problems and called on governments at all levels to collaborate effectively to halt this worrying trend.

A former governor of Kano State and past presidential candidate under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also spoke at the event.

He cautioned the incoming governor to avoid ill-intentioned individuals around him.

Kwankwaso stated that a lack of governance knowledge and incompetence are responsible for the failures of certain elected governors.