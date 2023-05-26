Peter Obi, Obasanjo, Wike In Port Harcourt For Kukah’s Book Presentation

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, are in Port Harcourt for a book presentation.

The book, titled “Witness to Reconciliation: My Personal Journey Towards Reconciliation in Ogoni Land,” is written by Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese.

The presentation is taking place at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Obasanjo, Obi, and Kukah made their entrance into the venue promptly at 2:45 pm, where they were warmly greeted by a sizable crowd.

Bishop Bishop Kukah’s book, Witness to Reconciliation, is a sequel to his other book Witness to Justice published by Bookcraft in 2011.

It is the second installment of a trilogy that shares personal experiences in navigating Nigeria’s complex challenges.

Panels, Commissions, and Committees are frequently established by governments to improve governance. Bishop Kukah has actively participated in these initiatives, gaining insight into the country’s issues.

Telling these stories serves multiple purposes, including personal therapy and understanding the pains, sufferings, and hopes of the Nigerian people for a better future.