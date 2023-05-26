Minister Hadi Sirika Reacts As Nigeria Air Aeroplane Lands In Abuja 72 Hours Before Buhari Leaves Office

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has reacted to the arrival of the Nigeria Air plane in Abuja on Friday barely 72 hours before the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari ends.

Taking to his Twitter page where he shared a video of the plane’s arrival, Sirika said the project has been long, tedious, and difficult.

He however thanked God for the eventual success as well as every stakeholder for their support.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Nigeria Air plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for the first time for the proposed airline.

The flight, which took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia arrived in the country on the 26th of May, 2023.

Two days ago, Sirika had insisted that Nigeria Air would fly before the tenure of President Buhari ends on May 29.

Speaking in a Channels Television interview, Sirika had said, “On the question of Nigeria Air, on Friday in two days, Nigeria Air plane will land in Nigeria as part of the processes to commence operation. We will on that day unveil this aircraft, the livery and everything in Nigeria’s colours, belong to Nigeria Air and we will proceed to go and do the retrofit and bring back those airplanes.”

Reacting after the plane landed in Abuja, the Minister wrote: “We are here. To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting and difficult path. We thank everyone for the support. This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come. Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity.”