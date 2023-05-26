Judges Have Been Told To Ignore Lawsuits Against Tinubu’ – Charly Boy Alleges

A renowned Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has alleged that judges nationwide have been instructed to ignore any legal challenges against the upcoming inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, his declaration as the winner in the February 25th, 2023 presidential election has been questioned by Nigerians and politicians.

The singer’s claim comes as the Supreme Court prepares to pass judgement on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the nomination of the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, took to Twitter on Friday morning to express his concerns about what he perceives as a potential threat to the judgement.

The entertainer’s tweet voiced his disappointment and worry about the potential impact on the nation’s democracy.

He stated, “We have just been informed that there’s a nationwide order from above to all judges not to entertain any lawsuit against the inauguration of Bola Tinubu on 29th of May, 2023. This seems to be an end to democracy in Nigeria, a very sad moment.”

His allegations suggest that a higher power might be manipulating the judicial process, thereby threatening the democratic principles that underpin the nation’s political system.