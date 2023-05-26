God Approved Tinubu’s ‘Emi Lokan’ – Oloyede

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede says there is a divine intervention in the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday at the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Public Lecture at the National Mosque, Abuja, Oloyede submitted that Tinubu got God’s approval for his ’emi lokan’ slang.

Naija News recalls Tinubu had famously made the ’emi lokan’ statement (translated as ‘it is my turn) during his June 2, 2022 address in Abeokuta, Ogun State while pushing for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When Asiwaju said, ‘Emi lokan’, Allah accepted it because Quran 15:5 and Quran 23:42 says no group can, on its own, hasten his own term and turn, nor can it be delayed by anybody. That is Quran 15:5. So, it is almighty Allah who has said ‘Iwo lokan,’” the JAMB Registrar stated.

Oloyede who is also the Secretary General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), prayed that the journey of the new administration set to start on May 29 shall be a successful one for those at the helm and Nigerians at large.

“Having thanked Allah who has done this, I hasten to say that He grant our President-elect and his Vice President-elect a successful tenure in good health, sound mind, and divine guidance,” he said.

“May the almighty Allah who has granted Asiwaju — the meaning of Asiwaju is ‘the leader’ — the victory of power not to strip him of the garment of honour.”