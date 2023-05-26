Charly Boy Expresses Fear As Supreme Court Decides Tinubu-Shettima’s Fate Ahead Of Inauguration

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has expressed fears as the Supreme Court is set to rule on a suit regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, which saw the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerge victorious.

Naija News reported that Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, opposition camps have filed a case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, alleging double nomination by the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

A suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is seeking Tinubu and Shettima’s disqualification from the poll over the alleged double nomination.

The opposition party claimed the act violated the electoral laws.

In a video via his Instagram page on Thursday night, Charly Boy said the judiciary is the hope of the common man, however, he is skeptical about the court ruling in favour of Nigerians.

He also described the suit as a bad case, wondering if the judiciary would be bold enough, to tell the truth.

He captioned the video: “Tension everywhere. Do you believe in the Supreme Court?

“Do you believe we can retrieve our stolen mandate? If you be my pikin Wetin you go advice me to do?”