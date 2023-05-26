Buhari Directs Osinbajo, Malami, Others To Declare Their Assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and all his cabinet members to declare their assets before the end of his tenure on May 29.

The President stated this on Friday when received his Declaration of Assets Form from the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Burea (CCB), Prof. Isah Mohammed, at the State House in Abuja.

President Buhari said no one is excluded from the Constitutional duty of assets declaration before and after taking office, hence his strict adherence to the constitutional requirement.

The president said the purpose of declaring his assets is to strengthen best practices, raise moral standards in Public Service, help to build integrity, and combat corruption.

Buhari, subsequently, directed that all outgoing officials, elected and appointed from the Vice President downwards must collect the assets declaration form, fill and return it as he has done.

He said, “I signed, collected, and acknowledged receiving my form. From here, I will ask my bank Manager in Kaduna to show me what has gone in and out of my account. Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expected everyone from the Vice President downwards to follow the system.”

Naija News reports that the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, vice president, Kashim Shettima, as well as 28 incoming governors, their cabinet members, and state assembly members, are also expected to submit their asset forms to the CCB.