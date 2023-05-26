Buhari Commissions Six New Projects In A Single Day (See List)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commissioned six new projects across various states of the federation with just three days left before he hands over to a new administration.

Naija News reports the projects virtually commissioned today, by President Buhari are located in Kaduna, Kaduna, and Ebonyi states.

According to the special assistant to the President on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, the projects are:

• New International Terminal, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano

• 3000 Capacity Janguza Custodial Center, Kano

• Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Dawakin Tofa, Kano

• Projects at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna

• 199km Ebonyi Ring Road Project

• Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Ebonyi (state owned).

We Will Keep Awarding Contracts Till May 28 Midnight

The Nigerian federal government has defended its recent actions regarding contract awards and external borrowing, just days before President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced that contracts will continue to be granted until midnight of May 28.

While initiating the N 90 billion upgrade of the 49km Akure/Ado-Ekiti highway, Fashola explained his stance in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

“People are asking why we are still awarding contracts when we have just a few days to go. It is a juvenile conversation. They forgot, among other things, that the term of this administration ends at midnight on May 28,” he stated.

According to Fashola, the complexities of governance, especially regarding infrastructure and public debts, necessitate continued contract awards.

The Minister argued that either borrowing or taxation is the only way to achieve infrastructural development, noting that the highway project’s N90 billion cost will be covered by the NNPC via the federal government’s tax credit policy.