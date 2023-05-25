Senate Now Approving Buhari’s Request Without Proper Interrogation – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has called out the Nigerian Senate for hurriedly approving the requests of President Muhammadu Buhari without proper verification.

Speaking via a tweet on Thursday, the former lawmaker made a list of what he described as last-minute Presidential requests.

He lamented that the Senate approved the President’s demands without proper interrogation.

He wrote, “The 9th Senate rushed to approve the last minutes Presidential request without serious interrogation;

1.Request for $800m World Bank loan.

2.Request for N22.3 trillion ways and means CBN loan.

3.Request for $556.7m ,£98.5m and N226.2 billion judgement debt.

4:Request for refund of N22 billion to 2 ruling party states.”

Shehu Sani Makes Case For Shettima’s Double Nomination

Meanwhile, Sani has said that the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima committed no offence for purchasing the Senatorial form for the 2023 general election.

Speaking further, he noted that the former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio also contested the presidential election, stressing that Kashim Shettima found himself in the same situation.

Naija News reports that Shettima had reportedly purchased an expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for senate before President-elect, Bola Tinubu chose him as the vice-presidential candidate.

His alleged double nomination has been a subject of criticism with the critics dragging him to the Supreme Court.

Reacting via a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday, Sani argued that Shettima had done nothing wrong.

He made reference to Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan who contested for the presidential election and re-contested to represent Yobe North Senatorial, which he won.

Sani expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will not rule against Shettima.

He said: “What was good for Ahmed Lawan and Akpabio is good for Shetima.

“I don’t expect the Supreme Court to rule against the double nomination.

No Nigerian should be denied the right and privilege of seeking another office if he fails to get one.”