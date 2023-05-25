Double Nomination: Lawan And Akpabio Also Did The Same Thing – Shehu Sani Backs Shettima

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has said that that the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima committed no offence for purchasing Senatorial form for 2023 general election.

Naija News reports that Shettima had reportedly purchased an expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for senate before President-elect, Bola Tinubu chose him as the vice-presidential candidate.

His alleged double nomination has been a subject of criticism with the critics dragging him to the Supreme Court.

Reacting via a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday, Sani argued that Shettima had done nothing wrong.

He made reference to Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan who contested for the presidential election and re-contested to represent Yobe North Senatorial, which he won.

Speaking further, he noted that the former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio also contested the presidential election, stressing that Kashim Shettima found himself in the same situation.

Sani expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will not rule against Shettima.

He said: “What was good for Ahmed Lawan and Akpabio is good for Shetima.

“I don’t expect the Supreme Court to rule against the double nomination.

“No Nigerian should be denied the right and privilege of seeking another office if he fails to get one.”