Nigerians Are United Abroad But Act Like Enemies At Home – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians are more united outside the country than when they are back home.

Obasanjo opined that most Nigerians act like enemies when they are in their home country.

He urged Nigerians in the diaspora to replicate their togetherness when they are back home.

The former leader who was impressed by the unity exhibited among Nigerians in the United States of America stated this at an evening reception held at New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.

Speaking on behalf of a delegation of eminent traditional leaders and academics that included the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, Obasanjo told those at the event that Nigerians in the diaspora are making the country proud in their different areas of endeavour.

“Nigerian nationals are often very united when they are abroad, but something else when they return to the country,” Obasanjo had said.

The former president subsequently appealed to the diasporans to be good citizens, not only outside the county, but also when they return home to Nigeria.

The Balogun Owu thanked the Rutgers University management for the warm reception accorded the delegation and for the “far-reaching engagements.”