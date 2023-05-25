Health Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Nationwide

The Joint Health Sector Unions and the Assembly of Health Care Professional Association (JOHESU) have embarked on an indefinite strike nationwide.

This development was made known by the National Vice President of JOHESU, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogbonna said the Federal Government has failed to meet the demands of the workers after the leadership of the unions issued a 15-day ultimatum.

He stated that one of their demands is the alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers on their platforms.

Obinna said, “It becomes imperative to inform you that since the Federal Government is yet to meet these demands, our members have been directed by the JOHESU National Executive Council to proceed on an indefinite strike action upon expiration of the ultimatum by midnight of May 25, 2023.”

Recall that the leadership of JOHESU had in a letter dated May 9, 2023, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government. The 15-day ultimatum commenced on May 10, 2023, and expired at midnight on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.