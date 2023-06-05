JOHESU Suspends Strike For Three Weeks After Meeting Tinubu

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have suspended its indefinite strike for 21 days.

Naija News reports that JOHESU made the suspension of the industrial action known after the leadership of the unions met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a short statement with the Punch, the Acting National Secretary, Matthew Ajirotu said the president promised to approve their demands.

He said, “JOHESU has just suspended its strike with a caveat to review it after 21 days.

“We met President Tinubu today at a 1-hour parley and he promised to give approval to the demands after further consultations with appropriate quarters in government.”

Recall that members of JOHESU commenced an indefinite nationwide strike on May 24.

The health workers started the strike to compel the government to pay their hazard allowances and meet the salary structure adjustment, among other demands.