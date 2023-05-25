Buhari Keeps Mum Over Claim That Appointment Of Ministers Of State Is Unconstitutional

President Muhammadu Buhari has kept mum over the claim that the appointment of Ministers of State is an aberration and unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had stated that the appointment of a minister of state is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Keyamo had said this on Wednesday in his speech at the valedictory session presided over by President Muhammdu Buhari to mark the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House in Abuja.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated that most of his colleagues were redundant in the last eight years, adding that other ministers of state have not had the courage to speak up.

Keyamo asserted that it was difficult to assess the individual performances of the ministers of state since their discretion was shackled under the senior ministers.

He decried that original ideas developed by a minister of state are usually subjected to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by Council.

The chief spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, however, thanked President Buhari for enriching his curriculum vitae through the appointment.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said President Buhari did not react to the Keyamo’s statement.

He said: “President Buhari did not respond to it.“