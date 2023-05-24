Wike, Umahi Are Men Of Honour, Integrity – Shettima

The Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima has described Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi, as men of honor and integrity.

Shettima appreciated both governors for their contributions and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential elections.

He made this known on Wednesday while addressing a group of Senators backing Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy, Senate President in the 10th National Assembly at his campaign office in Abuja.

Shettima said Wike and Umahi have contributed immensely to the stability of the country, and are two of the best performing governors in the county.

He said, “The Governor-General of the South-South, is a man of honour and integrity, whatever you see is what you get as far as Wike is concerned. These are people that have contributed immensely to the stability of this country. Umahi is the best-performing Governor in the South East. He’s a man of honour and integrity. He wanted to contest for the Senate Leadership but he had to drop it in reverence to the party’s decision.”

The Vice President-elect promised to get in touch with the APC Senators-elect who are yet to come on board with the choices of the party.

He said, “I have seen the names of those who are yet to join us. Be rest assured that we will positively engage them and make them see the reasons why they have to come on board. My principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a veteran politician. He knows how to go about bringing them into the fold before the inauguration of the National Assembly.”