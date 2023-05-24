Tinubu: Atiku’s Camp Speaks On Who Will Decides May 29th Swearing-In

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has said only God knows who will be sworn in on May 29.

Naija News reports Bwala made this known in a post via Twitter on Wednesday stating there is a case at the Supreme Court scheduled for judgment this Friday regarding the presidential election.

According to the PDP chieftain, irrespective of the scheduled judgment at the Supreme Court, Nigeria must succeed.

He noted that many supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) always insulting him were his greatest fan when he was in the party.

Bwala added that he understands the supporters’ emotions and despite their taunts, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, appreciates his loyalty to the party.

He wrote: “By May 29th there would be a swearing-in ceremony. As for who would be sworn in, only God knows because there is a case at the Supreme Court scheduled for this Friday for judgment.

“Whichever way it goes, Nigeria would succeed, that’s the democracy we ordered.

“99 percent of Asiwaju supporters abusing me here were my greatest fans when I was in APC. I can perfectly understand your emotions and I am not mad at you.

“Till tomorrow Asiwaju appreciates my loyalty and support when I was in APC. I am okay with that.”

Meanwhile, pending the ruling of the Supreme Court, Tinubu is scheduled to be sworn in on May 29.