Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 24th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 24th May 2023.

The PUNCH: United States President Joe Biden has announced a delegation that will attend the swearing-in of the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday. The White House in a late Monday statement disclosed that the nine-member US delegation would be led by the Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge

Guardian: Stakeholders, yesterday, raised concerns over continuous prospectivity of oil and gas in the North as President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, flagged-off resumption of exploration activities in Lake Chad, Borno State.

Vanguard: President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday the people of Niger Republic would defend him if anyone moved against him after leaving office. He also said he deliberately shut the nation’s land borders to force Nigerians to patronise goods made in the country.

ThisDay: President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that making infrastructure development the focus of his administration was a deliberate policy to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier. Speaking in Abuja yesterday, at the virtual inauguration of three bridges, three secretariats, and one road project undertaken by his administration, Buhari defended the debt profile of his government, saying, “We do not act on infrastructure by accident.

The Nation: PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave a robust defence of his administration’s N77 trillion debt. According to him, the loans were largely used to fund capital projects for the people’s benefit.

Daily Trust: Five days to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, ministers have commenced handing over to permanent secretaries in their ministries ahead of the dissolution of the cabinet, Daily Trust reports. The eight-year tenure of President Buhari, which commenced on May 29, 2015, comes to an end on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.