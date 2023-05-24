Jordi Alba Terminates Contract With FC Barcelona

Spanish left-back Jordi Alba and FC Barcelona have agreed to end their contractual relationship even though the defender has a season left on his contract with the club.

This means that Jordi Alba who joined FC Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 will no longer play for the Spanish giants after the outgoing 2022-2023 season.

Before now, the 34-year-old Spain international has won six La Liga championships, five Copa del Rey trophies, and the 2015 Champions League with Barca.

Alba has played 458 times for the Catalan squad, including 29 games in this past La Liga championship season.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment, and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future”, the club announced on the club’s official website on Wednesday, May 24.

“Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi.”

The announcement that Jordi Alba is leaving FC Barcelona is coming weeks after the club’s captain, Sergio Busquets announced that he would exit the club at the end of this season.

The departure of these veterans is in line with Barca’s effort to restructure the club to adhere to La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Before the start of the current season, the club sold interests in their media production company, Barca Studios, as well as future television rights to bring in four new players.

Then, to sign Jules Kounde, a French defender who joined the club from Sevilla, they had to release more players.

Despite their financial complications, FC Barcelona are still seriously making efforts to bring in new players including the club’s legendary forward Lionel Messi this summer.