How FC Barcelona Won 27th La Liga Title This Season

For the first time since 2019, FC Barcelona dethrone rival Real Madrid to end the 2022-2023 season as La Liga champions after defeating Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday, May 14.

The team led by coach Xavi Hernandez won the league title after upsetting Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.

FC Barcelona who have enjoyed the services of great attackers in the past like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, depended mostly on their strong defense to win this season’s La Liga title.

In 34 games, the Blaugrana have only conceded 13 goals, significantly fewer than any other team.

Andreas Christensen, a free agent signing from Chelsea, has acclimated with ease, and Ronald Araujo has staked out a spot among the world’s best defenders.

Jules Kounde filled up for a poor right-back by playing outside of his position, and Xavi enabled teenage dynamo Alejandro Balde to replace seasoned left-back Jordi Alba, resulting in a quick backline.

FC Barcelona’s defense is so good that they have not conceded a goal this season at the Camp Nou from open play. The only goal they have conceded at home this season was Araujo’s own goal against Real Madrid.

Amidst a very sound defense, the club’s goalie, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has rediscovered his form and confidence so far this season.

Due to how prolific he has been in goal, FC Barcelona have recorded 25 clean sheets so far this season, a clean sheet away from the 26 clean sheets record Deportivo La Coruna set in the 1993-1994 season.

Barca’s defense has been so good that only the club and Atletico Madrid have conceded 18 goals so far this season. Xavi’s men could overtake Atletico on this through the remaining four league games.

Aside from the club’s sound defense, another factor that helped coach Xavi win the league this season is the fact that his team had a good time against the two big teams in the league.

Recall that the two previous coaches of Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, and Quique Setien, often fail to defeat Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, the other two regular league title contenders.

However, that has changed drastically under coach Xavi. He dealt with them in his first season in charge of Barca (2021-2022 season) and continued with the feat this season.

The Catalans had two league victories over Atletico Madrid, recorded a win over Real Madrid, and just one loss.