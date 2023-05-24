Governor Ortom Dismisses Claims Of Hatred Towards President Buhari

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, clarified on Wednesday that his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari is not based on personal hatred.

Ortom addressed the public perception that he dislikes Buhari due to the ongoing armed Fulani attacks in the state.

In an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning News, Ortom emphasized, “Numerous people believe I’m an enemy of Buhari, but he remains my president till May 29. All I do is constructive criticism.

“I don’t hate Buhari, we love each other, I was the first governor he took to South Africa when he became president.”

Ortom also touched on his political career, stating that divine intervention played a role in his rise to power, despite not being the most suitable candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

“I wasn’t the best candidate in 2015 and 2019, but God made me the governor,” he remarked.

Governor Ortom further clarified that his concerns lay with the Fulani herdsmen causing turmoil in the state, not with Buhari personally.

He said, “The issue is just that of Fulani herdsmen causing trouble, and I would continue to agitate.”

In his concluding remarks, Orhonouredored former President Shehu Shagari, saying, “Shehu Shagari did so well as president and today, Benue has written his name in gold.”