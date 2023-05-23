Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 23rd May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, commissioned the Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader inaugurated the illustrious project, which would produce 650,000 barrels per day, alongside five African Presidents.

The commissioning of the $19 billion facility is set to revolutionise crude oil refining in Africa and catalyse the transformation of Nigeria’s oil sector.

The landmark inauguration comes a decade after Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest businessman, announced plans for the refinery in September 2013, when he secured about $3.3 billion in financing for the project.

Earlier, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the new refinery will supply its first tranche of petroleum products to the market before the end of July.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday listed some reasons why his administration underperformed despite receiving huge loans from Nigeria’s benefactors.

The Nigerian leader, who was one of the special guests on Monday at the inauguration of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals plants in Lagos State, South West Nigeria, said global crises like the Coronavirus pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war were among significant challenges that impacted Nigeria’s financial situation.

Buhari also blamed insurgency as part of the problems that hampered his administration’s performance.

Buhari admitted that without the active participation of the private sector and a strong commitment to public-private partnership, the country’s economy will continue to nosedive and impede economic growth.

The Nigerian leader noted that the government should continue to provide an enabling environment and encourage innovative public-private partnerships in all sectors of our economy.

The outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has desposed the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah(retd.), respectively.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Monday by the state Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad.

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

The Kaduna State government disclosed that the two traditional rulers cease to hold their respective offices from Monday, 22nd May 2023.

According to Umma Ahmad, the depositions followed recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday virtually commission the Second Niger Bridge which connects Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State.

Naija News gathered that the N336 billion bridge project will be commissioned alongside six other road projects by the president via an online platform, Zoom.

Sources in the Ministry of Works who spoke with The PUNCH confirmed that the President would commission the legacy project virtually.

Speaking further, the source stated that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is not part of the six-road project scheduled to be commissioned despite promises by the federal government to ensure its completion before April 30.

He also disclosed that officials of the ministry are already in Asaba, the Delta state capital as preparations are in top gear for the occasion.

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a request to televise its daily proceedings on petitions seeking to overturn the 2023 presidential election results.

Justice Haruna Tsammani’s five-member panel rejected the application, brought by the two key candidates challenging the election results, as lacking merit.

The court ruled that no existing regulatory framework or policy allowed it to approve such a request. It stated that allowing cameras in the courtroom requires legal backing as a major judicial policy.

“We cannot permit a situation that may lead to dramatization of our proceedings,” Justice Tsammani declared.

The court argued that the request was not part of any relief in the petitions and was based merely on a sentimental claim of public interest.

It also emphasized that the petitioners failed to demonstrate how televising proceedings would benefit their case.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has disclosed why it dismissed an application by the Labour and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Obi and his party is seeking the court’s order to allow for a live telecast of the court proceedings on its suit against the victory of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the February 25th election.

“The application lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Haruna Tsammani said on Monday, May 22.

Making references to other countries, the presiding Judge reiterated that live streaming has to be planned and budgeted for and is not carried out from the blues.

Tsammani maintained that such an application is never allowed without rules enabling it to come into effect and as such he said the PEP court can not allow it without the necessary framework or policies.

In a unanimous decision of the five-man panel, the court dismissed the application.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday fixed May 26 to deliver judgment in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, the Vice President-elect.

Also, the party implored the court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

The judgement, slated three days before the presidential inauguration, would determine whether Shettima would be sworn in as the vice president or if his candidacy would be truncated.

If affirmed, Shettima’s disqualification could truncate the swearing in of Bola Tinubu as president since they ran a joint ticket.

The five-member justices, led by Inyang Okoro, said the Court will give its judgement on Friday, May 26.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have backed the move to combine the three petitions challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Naija News reports that during Monday’s proceeding, Atiku argued that the consolidation of the petitions of his clients with that of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) would ensure quick disposal of the cases.

Represented by one of his lawyers, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the former Vice President canvassed that the interest of justice would prevail when the petitions are accorded expeditious hearing.

Atiku said the ultimate purpose of the petitions is the reason the petitioners deserve a speedy hearing, adding that there are several provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which give powers to the Court to merge petitions for quick disposal in the interest of justice.

He insisted that the three petitions though filed by different parties are targeted at the same 2023 presidential election and the same declaration of Tinubu as the winner.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected a new National President and Vice President to pilot the union’s affairs for another two years.

Naija News understands that union members unanimously approved the new leadership during their 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State, between May 19 and 21, 2023.

The former president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, was re-elected unopposed for the same position while a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, Chris Piwuna, would serve as Vice President.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

Osodeke, a don at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, confirmed the development in his conversation with journalists on Monday morning while heading to Abuja after the National Delegates Conference he described as successful.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) declared on Monday that it would present one witness to challenge the legitimacy of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recall that Tinubu was the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

The APM’s lawyer, Mr. S. Abubakar on Monday informed the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja that while they are planning on presenting just one witness, they would produce sufficient documentary evidence to bolster their case against the President-elect.

He mentioned that key parties had reached an agreement on some procedures for the hearing, such as the time allocated for questioning witnesses.

Star witnesses will be allowed 20 minutes for testimony, followed by a 25-minute cross-examination, and a 5-minute re-examination.

Abubakar further disclosed that it was agreed that a list of documents to be relied upon must be exchanged, and expert witness reports should be filed and served at least 48 hours before the hearing.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.