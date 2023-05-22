Supreme Court Reveals Date To Rule On PDP’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday fixed May 26 to deliver judgment in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, the Vice President-elect.

Also, the party implored the court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

The judgement, slated three days before the presidential inauguration, would determine whether Shettima would be sworn in as the vice president or if his candidacy would be truncated.

If affirmed, Shettima’s disqualification could truncate the swearing in of Bola Tinubu as president since they ran a joint ticket.

Senior lawyer Joe Agim told the Court that the All Progressives Congress(APC) had earlier admitted Shettima’s double nomination at the appellate court, but the APC denied the allegation.

Agim, citing a case involving Uche Nwosu against ADP as precedent, asserted that his respondents did not deserve to speak, let alone make any argument, over the alleged double nomination.

“There’s a punishment for double nomination. They ought not to be heard. It should never happen in this country,” Agim said.

But the APC lawyer, Omosanya Popoola, rebuked his colleague saying the motion did not hold water as the Federal High Court has ruled that PDP had no locus standi to bring up the matter, a judgement that was later upheld by the Court of Appeal.

He further said the matter, being a pre-election matter, had exceeded the time in which it can be challenged, saying it was too late for the PDP to raise the matter at the Supreme Court after 180 days.

“This matter has long expired, well over 200 days,” asserted Popoola, hinting it was a pre-election matter.

But Mr Agi argued that the number of days was not an issue based on Uche Nwosu’s precedent, in which he quoted the Supreme Court as previously saying “time does not run” when treating matters of double nomination.

The five-member justices, led by Inyang Okoro, said the Court will give its judgement on Friday, May 26.