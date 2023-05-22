BREAKING: ASUU Re-elects Osodeke As National President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected a new National President and Vice President to pilot the union’s affairs for another two years.

Naija News understands that union members unanimously approved the new leadership during their 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State, between May 19 and 21, 2023.

The former president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, was re-elected unopposed for the same position while a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, Chris Piwuna, would serve as Vice President.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

Osodeke, a don at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, cofirmed the development in his conversation with journalists on Monday morning while heading to Abuja after the National Delegates Conference he described as successful.

“We have finished with our national delegates conference in Jos. It was successful. We are on our way back to Abuja. We will issue a statement regarding the conference and my re-election and other national officers when we get back to our station . Thank you,” The PUNCH quoted the ASUU president saying.