BREAKING: Court Reveals Why Peter Obi’s Application Against Tinubu On Live Broadcast Was Dismissed

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has disclosed why it dismissed an application by the Labour and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Obi and his party is seeking the court’s order to allow for a live telecast of the court proceedings on its suit against the victory of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the February 25th election.

“The application lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Haruna Tsammani said on Monday, May 22.

Making references to other countries, the presiding Judge reiterated that live streaming has to be planned and budgeted for and is not carried out from the blues.

Tsammani maintained that such an application is never allowed without rules enabling it to come into effect and as such he said the PEP court can not allow it without the necessary framework or policies.

In a unanimous decision of the five-man panel, the court dismissed the application.

More details shortly…