Niger Republic People Will Defend Me If Nigerians Disturb Me – Buhari Makes Revelation Six Days Before Handing Over

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his close relationship with the people of Niger Republic will make them come to his defence if anyone from Nigeria tries to disturb him after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday at the official commissioning of Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, President Buhari emphasized the need to be at peace with neighbouring nations.

Reiterating his resolve to retire to Daura in Katsina State, far away from Abuja, Buhari pointed out that if one does not secure the confidence and friendship of his neighbour, he or his grandchild will be in trouble.

In his words, “I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go.

“And I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“I said if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Buhari stated that the need to build strong healthy relationships with Nigeria’s neighbours is why Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad were the countries he first visited on assumption of office.

According to him, “I think I am trying to make my point. Later Nigeria appreciate it because it provides more jobs.

“People go back to agric. We have the land and they will produce what we eat. And for people who think that our neighbours can be a loser let’s continue to be with our neighbours.

” That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason if you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour you are in trouble.

” If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren be in trouble.

“So it is very good I established relationship with my neighbours.”