Makinde Dissolves Oyo State Executive Council, Sacks Political Office Holders

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved the state executive council.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor who also doubles as the Chairman, Transition & Inauguration Committee, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The statement further revealed that the appointments of political office holders in the state have been terminated and all affected persons were directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

However, Governor Makinde instructed that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from the directive.

The statement reads: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.”

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.”

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”