List Of APC Chieftains At Blair’s Meeting With Tinubu

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were present during a meeting between former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports Tinubu hosted Blair at the Defence House in Abuja ahead of his inauguration as the 16th Nigerian President on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu, in a short statement via his verified Twitter handle after the meeting said he discussed with Blair on areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria will continue to benefit from the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance.

He wrote: “ I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today.

“We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Present at the meeting include the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru; former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Wale Edun, and Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, among others.