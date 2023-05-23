Like Father, Bello El-Rufai Takes Second Wife (Photos)

The son of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, Bello has taken a new wife, Aisha Habibu in a private wedding in Abuja.

Aisha is the daughter of the former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger states, Colonel Habibus Shuaibu.

Bello is a House of Representative member-elect representing Kaduna North while Aisha is an entrepreneur.

The private Nikkah held on Friday, but the wedding will be celebrated with events in the coming month.

Bello, in 2015, married his first wife, Kamila, a niece to the late former first lady, Maryam Babangide, in Kaduna and Harrow Park, Abuja

His father is married to three wives, Hadiza the official first lady, Asia and Ummi.

See photos below;

El Rufai Speaks On Jostling To Become Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has dispelled reports alleging that he’s jostling to become Chief of Staff in President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

El-Rufai, while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Saturday described the reports on the different portfolios being assigned to him and published on national dailies as “mere speculations”.

The governor who is in the state to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre said he was more interested in contributing to the development of Nigeria than jostling for positions.

El-Rufai noted that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria’s development, saying even if he was not in government, he would remain committed to the progress of the country.