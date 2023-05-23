Kanayo O. Kanayo Expresses Anger At African Chefs Planning To Truncate Hilda Baci’s Celebration

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has expressed anger at African Chefs who recently disclosed their plans to surpass the 100-hour cooking record of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Naija News reports that Hilda has been in the news for over a week for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by a single individual.

Although Guinness World Records is yet to officially confirm if she has broken the record of Indian chef, Lata Tondon.

However, Liberia chef, Wonyean Aloycious, via his social media page, revealed plans to challenge Hilda’s cooking record.

Also, a popular Kenyan chef, Maliha, who broke 2 Guinness records in 2017 and 2019 but failed to get verified, vowed to challenge Hilda’s record in August this year.

Reacting to this, Kanayo O. Kanayo, in a video shared on Instagram, expressed displeasure over the African Chefs’ decision saying it’s an attempt to cut short Hilda’s celebration.

According to him, everything has a process and the chefs should allow Hilda to enjoy the moment before breaking the 100-hour cooking record.

He added that people should not seek to break the cooking record, instead, they should look for other world records or niches to break.

He captioned the video, “Why did some people wait for @hildabaci to cook for 100 hours to discover that they can cook longer than her. When they say Africans have problems, this is part of it.

“Those Nigerians and other Africans suddenly woke up to cook. Please create your own niche”