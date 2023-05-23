‘Ground Force’ – Keyamo Reacts As Asari Dokubo Organizes Rally In Support Of Tinubu

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the rally organized by former militant leader, Asari Dokubo in support of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page, Keyamo while endorsing the rally, described Dokubo and his team as the ‘ground force’ from the creeks.

The Minister who was also the chief spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign team described Dokubo as a long-time brother and friend.

Naija News recalls Dokubo mobilized Niger Delta youths to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday.

However, the Tinubu supporters were prevented from gaining entrance into the court premises by security operatives stationed to maintain peace and order during tribunal proceedings.

Some of the Niger Delta youths waved placards with different inscriptions and chanted solidarity songs in support of Tinubu who will be sworn in as President of Nigeria come May 29.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Dokubo stated that nothing can stop the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th Nigerian President on May 29, 2023.

The former militant also warned supporters of the opposition parties against interrupting his rally, stating that there will consequences for such an action.

Reacting on his Twitter page where he retweeted the video of the rally, Keyamo wrote: “‘Ground force’ (metaphorically speaking) from the creeks organized by my long-time brother and friend Mujahid Asari-Dokubo in support of the swearing-in of ⁦@officialABAT.”