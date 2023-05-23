Asari Dokubo Organises Rally In Support Of Tinubu In Abuja [Video]

Former Niger Delta militants leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has organised a rally in support of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former warlord mobilised Niger Delta youths to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday.

However, the Tinubu supporters were prevented from gaining entrance into the court premises by security operatives stationed to maintain peace and order during tribunal proceedings.

Some of the Niger Delta youths waved placards with different inscriptions and chanted solidarity songs in support of Tinubu who will be sworn in as President of Nigeria come May 29.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Dokubo stated that nothing can stop the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th Nigerian President on May 29, 2023.

The former militant also warned supporters of the opposition parties against interrupting his rally, stating that there will consequences for such an action.

Watch the video below.