Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair Meets Tinubu, Shettima, Others In Abuja (Photos)

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair on Tuesday visited the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports Tinubu hosted Blair at the Defence House in Abuja.

The meeting between the two leaders was made known in a short statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman who wrote on Twitter “President-elect Bola Tinubu and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at Defence House, Abuja” and shared a picture from the meeting.

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Below are pictures from the meeting.