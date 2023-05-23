Details From Tinubu’s Meeting With Tony Blair Emerges

President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a meeting with former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair , revealing that conversations about mutual interest of the two countries were discussed.

Naija News reports Tinubu hosted Blair at the Defence House in Abuja.

Speaking about the meeting, Tinubu via his Official Twitter page, said that the former minister had discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria will continue to benefit from the Tony Blair’s institute for good governance.

Sharing photos from the meeting, the former Lagos governor wrote: “I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today.

“We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.