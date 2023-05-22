Reason I Can’t Share The Same Bedroom With My Wife When I Get Married – Blaqbonez

Nigerian singer Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has disclosed that he does not plan on sharing the same room with his wife if he gets married.

The singer stated this during an appearance on Nancy Isime Show.

According to the ‘Sex Over Love’ crooner he can’t live in the same room with his wife because of his polygamous nature.

The singer explained that he loves his room looking a certain way and would prefer it looking manly rather than girly.

When asked if he plans on getting married, he said, “I will marry, but I will be in like a different kind of marriage. It’s a different type.

“First, in marriage, I don’t want to be in the same room with my wife. Like you have your room, I have my room. Like, first, aesthetically, what if I’m a Batman guy and I want everywhere dark and batmanish and you, you’re a Barbie princess?

“Another thing, I like my bathroom looking a certain way, I don’t really like some type of things hanging around there. I like my manly things in the bathroom. So, I have decided in marriage, I care about you, but you stay in that other room, [and] I stay in this other room.

“And also, it helps with my polygamous nature. So that I can be doing my things on a low without disturbing you.”