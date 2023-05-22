VIDEO: Rapper Blaqbonez Proposes Marriage To Nancy Isime

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has proposed marriage to Nollywood actress cum media personality, Nancy Isime.

Naija News reports that the ‘Sex Over Love’ crooner revealed his intention during an interview on the recent edition of the thespian’s show.

Blaqbones who seemed to have a longtime crush on Nancy stylishly used the opportunity to express his love for her.

When asked about his thought about marriage and when he would marry, the rapper said he will definitely marry but it will be a different kind of marriage.

He added that he is also in love with Nancy if she was ready to settle down with him.

However, his proposal was swiftly turned down by Isime as she replied, “No, We will get to that part.”

Blaqbonez who didn’t seem embarrassed by her rejection bursts into laughter.

Nancy Isime Is Not Among First 1 Million Most Beautiful Girls

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof has declared that Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, is not among the first one million most beautiful girls in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian footballer, Abba Yusuf Bichi said no lady in Nigeria is prettier than Nancy.

Sharing a video of Nancy Isime in the gym, the footballer said anyone who disagrees with him should go to court.

Reacting to the post, Mr Jollof admitted that Nancy Isime is a spec, however, she isn’t among the first one million beautiful girls in Nigeria.

The entertainer added that he meant no disrespect for the media personality but he is just stating facts.