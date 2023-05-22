Kogi State Has No Business With Poverty – Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has said the North Central state has no business with poverty given its richness in natural resources.

Naija News reports that Melaye stated this on Sunday during a visit to the traditional rulers and the Council of Chiefs of Mopa-Amuro, Yagba-East, and Yagba-West Local Government Areas.

Melaye alleged that the economy of the state is in shambles because workers and pensioners are being paid ridiculous salaries by the Yahaya Bello administration.

The former Kogi West Senator, however, promised to open up the state and generate revenues that will enable the people to feed themselves and meet other existential needs.

He also promised to put an end to percentage salary payments, which he claimed has ravaged the lives of the workers and the economy of the state in the last eight years.

He said: “Kogi, our state, has no business with poverty given the numerous resources we have. As governor, we shall open up the state and generate revenues that will enable us as a people to feed ourselves and meet other existential needs.

“We also promised to rescue Kogi residents from hunger and starvation, and we will think outside of the box to harness resources needed to develop the state.

“Our royal fathers, your highnesses, and majesties will no longer be by mouth alone. We will create the environment that will enable you to participate more robustly in the affairs of the state in befitting offices.”