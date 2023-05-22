How Hilda Baci Spent Over N1.1 Million On Lunch Date With Friends

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong-Bassey, popularly called Hilda Baci, has reportedly spend over N1.1 million on a lunch date with her friends.

Naija News gathered that the development was revealed in a viral video posted by Baci’s friend, and reposted by an Instagram blog.

In the video clip, Baci was seen in the company of her friends at the restaurant. The receipt was also displayed in the video clip.

It was learnt that in the video, Baci’s friend was heard saying after church service on Sunday they all visited a restaurant for lunch.

This platform on Sunday reported that the chef had stormed the Church to testify of God’s goodness following her 100-hour cooking milestone.

Baci’s friend, in a video clip taken after Church, said after placing their orders, the bill was N1.1million and that Baci paid the money.

In the clip Baci’s friend said “Happy Sunday guys, so today, we went to church to thank God for a successful Cook-a-thon. After service, we decided to stop by for brunch, you guys, we ordered the world, and when our bills came in, it was N1.1m, we were like what did we order? But no worries because we were with the world record breaker, so she paid the bill.”

It would be recalled that the Akwa Ibom native had cooked four days non-stop to break the previous record of 87 hours held by an Indian chef.

Although the Guinness World Records is yet to accord her the new title, Hilda Baci said she was thankful to God for seeing her through.

Some top Nigerian celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, IK Ogbonna, and Nancy Isime visited the venue of the marathon cooking to support her.