Hilda Baci Storms Church After Breaking World Cooking Record (Video)

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci on Sunday testified of God’s goodness following her 100-hour cooking milestone.

The Akwa Ibom native had cooked four days non-stop to break the previous record of 87 hours held by an Indian chef.

Although the Guinness World Records is yet to accord her the new title, Hilda Baci said she was thankful to God for seeing her through.

Sharing a clip of her testimony in church on social media, Hilda Baci said no amount of public relations would have been able to pull together the cascade of love she received during her cook-a-thon.

Recall, top Nigerian celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, IK Ogbonna, and Nancy Isime visited the venue of the marathon cooking to support the cook.

Hilda Baci captioned her post, “I’m thankful for the grace of God that saw me through the 100 hours 40 minutes. Earlier today with my church family #HarvestersLekki.”

In the video, she said, “The grace of God will always be sufficient for me. Because honestly pastor had preached about grace and had said there are different types of grace, grace for money, favour; I prayed for all-round grace when taking up this attempt.

“Because the truth is a lot of people have talked about being able to afford PR but there is no amount of money that can get the love.”

Watch video below;