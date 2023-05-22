Buhari, Tinubu, Five African Presidents To Attend Dangote Refinery Commissioning

President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and five African Presidents will today (Monday) attend the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

African Presidents expected at the event include President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Mahamat Déby of Chad, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Naija News understands that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will present his goodwill message virtually at the commissioning of Africa’s largest refinery, which would produce 650,000 barrels per day.

In a statement on Sunday, Sanford Group said the historic event will also be graced by all 36 state governors and most of the governors-elect, ministers, senators, and captains of industries in Nigeria and outside.

The company added that global oil traders, top international bankers, and international multilateral agencies “have indicated their readiness to grace the ceremony”.

The statement reads: “In an epoch-making event that will positively transform Nigeria’s oil and gas sectoral landscape, President Muhammadu Buhari will today commission Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, the world’s largest single train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, alongside his counterparts from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Niger, and Chad.

“Promoted by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the petroleum refinery with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), is sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in Dangote Industries Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and will employ over 100,000 persons.

“The coming onstream of the gigantic project is expected to mark Nigeria’s exit from the league of oil-rich nations which are heavy importers of petroleum products.

“Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration as the governor of Lagos in 2002 floated the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju-Lekki where the refinery is located, is expected to be at the event.

“The commissioning of Dangote petroleum refinery is significant given that it is the first time that a refinery of such magnitude built by an individual is being commissioned.”