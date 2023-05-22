Atiku, Wike In Fresh Battle For Reps’ Minority Leadership

Indications have emerged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the governor of Rivers State, Nyensom Wike, are set to clash over the minority leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News recalls that Wike and Atiku had clashed ahead of the February presidential poll, leading four other governors under the aegis of G5-Governors to work against the presidential bid of Atiku.

It was gathered that Atiku and Wike are heading for a fresh showdown over the slot of the minority leadership of the 10th House of Representatives.

According to Leadership, Atiku and Wike support different aspirants among lawmakers-elect on the platform of the PDP to emerge as the leader of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives.

The duo are currently mobilising members of the lower legislative chamber on the platform of the PDP and other opposition parties to gain an advantage.

Two elected House members on the platform of PDP, Hon Oluwole Oke, who represent Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, and his colleague from Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, are presently in contention for the House’s minority leadership slot.

Atiku is backing Oke, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts of the 9th Assembly, while Wike has thrown his weight behind Chinda.

It would be recalled that Wike supported Chinda for the same job slot in the 9th Assembly, but he couldn’t clinch the job, as his principal was outwitted by colleagues led by the outgoing Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who supported Hon Ndudi Elumelu from Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, who eventually won the slot.

Already, the choice between Oke and Chinda has divided the PDP caucus in the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th Assembly into two camps, the “Greater Minority” and “Minority Apex.”

The “Greater Minority” is sympathetic to Atiku to deliver Oke, who is also the group leader.

The “Minority Apex” said to be loyal to Wike is promoting Chinda, who is also the group leader.

An elected member of the House of Representatives on the platform of PDP said, “Our presidential candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the outgoing governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, have resumed hostilities. This time around, it’s a war to determine who becomes the leader of the Minority Caucus in the 10th House of Representatives.

“The former Vice President has thrown his weight behind Hon. Oluwole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State and current chairman of the Public Account Committee in the 9th Assembly.

“The governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyemson Wike, has renewed his support for Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State. If you can recall, Governor Wike also supported Chinda for this position in the 9th Assembly but Chinda couldn’t make it because the efforts of Governor Wike to his favour were frustrated by Governor Okowa and few other governors, who threw up Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, and who eventually emerged as leader of the minority caucus of the 9th House of Representatives.

“The members-elect on the banner of PDP are divided into two camps: “Greater Minority” and “Minority Apex”. Each of them are glamouring for either Oke or Chinda. The two groups have Alhaji Atiku and Governor Wike as their patron and sponsor. The Greater Minority and the Atiku faction in PDP are accusing their counterpart in the Minority Apex of planning to hand over the party over to Wike.”