10th NASS: Wase Meets Tinubu Over Speakership Position

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has met with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, upon his arrival from Paris in France.

Naija News gathered that Wase was one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who received Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A member of the House of Representatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Wase who also aspiring to be the next Speaker, met with Tinubu briefly at the airport on Saturday.

The lawmaker said the Vice President-elect, Kahim Shettima, invited Wase to join party leaders that would welcome Tinubu back to the country and used the opportunity to meet the President-elect.

In a chat with The Punch, the lawmaker also disclosed that during the meeting, Wase told Tinubu that the protest embarked on by aggrieved aspirants was not against him but against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He quoted Wase as saying that Gbajabiamila treated the aggrieved aspirants as his subjects and painted a picture of arrogance during his recent meeting with them.

He said, “Wase just confirmed to me that he held a brief meeting with Tinubu upon his arrival on Saturday. He said he was informed by the VP-elect, Shettima of the return of Jagaban (Tinubu), who also insisted that they must go to the airport together, which he did.

“He said he gave a detailed explanation that their protest was not against the President-elect, but against Gbajabiamila, who painted a picture of arrogance and treated all others as his subjects. He said it was no longer about the aspirants, but about how the North feels treated by another man who purports to act on behalf of the Jagaban. He said the meeting was fruitful and that something was being done about the impasse.”